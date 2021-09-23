Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Below are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Sept. 7.

The Rockford, Ill.-based system formerly known as SwedishAmerican Health System has rebranded as UW Health. The system became a division of Madison, Wis.-based UW Health in 2015.



Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled plans to build on its existing Pickerington Medical Campus. The new hospital will be called OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.



Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health dropped "System" from its name and launched its new brand, including a new tagline and logo.



DuPage Medical Group, the Downers Grove, Ill.-based independent multispecialty group with more than 900 physicians, rebranded as Duly Health and Care.



Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and Michigan State University in East Lansing unveiled a unified brand of their 30-year partnership: Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences.