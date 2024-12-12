From consumer-centric to human-centric: Top 10 strategies for building a more human brand

In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the push for consumer-centric strategies has dominated boardroom conversations and marketing playbooks.

However, the latest findings in the Humanizing Brand Experience Report Vol 7 report suggest a shift is urgently needed — not just toward consumer-centricity but toward true human-centricity. The difference lies in focusing on individuals not merely as consumers of services but as people with unique emotional, intellectual, sensorial and behavioral needs.

It's clear that the future belongs to organizations that foster genuine human connections. Drawing from the report's key insights, here are 10 essential actions healthcare organizations must take to humanize their brand and lead with empathy and impact:

1. Ignite emotional bonds

Give people reassurance that you will be there when they need you to foster security and make them feel like a top priority in their care journey to promote strong emotional ties.

2. Create positive, stress-free interactions

Behavioral attributes such as reducing stress and ensuring positive interactions are fundamental. Stressful moments can leave a lasting impression overshadowing the quality of the care itself.

3. Invest in the best people

Your people are your brand. Every staff member — not just clinicians — must embody the brand promise. Technical expertise paired with empathy, warmth and kindness is the gold standard for creating personal connections that build loyalty.

4. Make accessibility simple and intuitive

Patients expect ease of access. Ensure clear communication channels and intuitive navigation for services, so patients can find the answers they need without frustration. Patients should never struggle to find answers or reach the right person.

5. Double down on convenience and ease

Patients crave convenience. Make access to care quick and easy through flexible hours, accessible locations, and user-friendly online scheduling.

6. Foster community buzz

Positive word of mouth carries immense weight. Encourage satisfied patients to share their experiences, amplifying the human stories behind your brand.

7. Prioritize transparency

Being transparent about what's happening and what comes next is essential. Clear communication fosters trust and mitigates stress.

8. Listening to personalize the experience

Listen to people to understand their unique needs, preferences and concerns. Ask people how they are and what they need in a way that lets them truly be heard. Then tailor your approach to meet them where they are. Patients value providers who listen, understand and genuinely care, particularly in moments of vulnerability.

9. Use innovation wisely

Cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches are intellectual differentiators that patients notice. But innovation should enhance and humanize the patient experience — not complicate it. Focus on technology that simplifies and supports human connection.

10. Champion wellness over illness

A holistic focus on wellness, prevention and overall health positions healthcare brands as partners in lifelong well-being, not just providers of episodic care.

The findings are clear: The healthcare organizations that will thrive in the future are those that deeply connect with people's human needs. The Humanizing Brand Experience Report Vol 7 report provides a roadmap, uncovering the 55 sensorial, intellectual, emotional and behavioral drivers that are proven to drive choice and advocacy. The attributes in the study reveal what an organization and its brand leaders need to get right to build a strong, compelling, time-tested brand.

Transitioning from a consumer-centric to a human-centric approach requires an unwavering commitment to understanding those needs and taking purposeful action to meet them. As you reflect on your organization's journey, consider this: What steps can you take today to guide your organization toward delivering a truly human brand experience?