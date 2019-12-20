Eli Lilly will launch digital campaign to raise awareness of discount insulin options

After facing criticism for its perceived lack of affordable insulin, Eli Lilly announced Dec. 19 it will roll out a months-long digital marketing campaign to inform diabetes patients of the company's cost-saving options for insulin prescriptions.

The digital campaign will begin later this month and continue through March 2020 and will span various news and consumer publications, according to a news release. The digital components follow a print campaign that saw the publication this week of an open letter from CEO Dave Ricks about Eli Lilly's affordable insulin options in more than 40 local and national newspapers.

Those options include a cap of $95 on monthly prescriptions for many Eli Lilly insulins for those with commercial insurance, the company's donations of insulin to more than 150 free clinics across the country and the potential eligibility for free insulin for those that earn 400 percent or less of the federal poverty level. Additionally, according to the release, "if you have an immediate need and nowhere else to turn, Lilly can help you get insulin right away."

The campaign announcement comes just days after U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., released a report claiming Eli Lilly's previously stated plans to make insulin more accessible had failed. Mr. Ricks labeled the report "nonsense."

