Chicago health system unveils new logo

Chicago-based Cook County Health has unveiled a new logo as part of a brand redesign.

The public health system also launched a new website and its first-ever tagline: "Accessible. Exceptional. For All." The logo refresh includes an updated color scheme and font to make the characters more distinct and recognizable, enhancing readability for people with low vision.

"Our updated visual identity is more than just a new tagline and color scheme. It symbolizes our ongoing dedication to improving health outcomes and fulfilling our mission of equitable, compassionate care for all," said Alexandra Normington, interim chief communications and marketing officer of Cook County Health, in a Sept. 13 statement. "We believe this reenergized brand identity will help us better communicate our values and connect more deeply with the communities we serve."