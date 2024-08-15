New York health system's Olympics ad

Montefiore Health System aired an ad during the Olympics that tied the games to its Bronx, N.Y., home base, according to Adweek.

The Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center campaign celebrated the first time that breakdancing was an Olympic event, an activity that was founded in the Bronx, per the July 24 story. The 2-1/2-minute film, narrated by rapper Raheim of legendary hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, debuted during the opening ceremony and aired in 30- and 60-second chunks throughout the Paris games, which ended Aug. 11. The tagline: "Talent is best spotted early. So is cancer."

"With breakdancing and Montefiore Einstein both beginning in the Bronx, we knew we had an authentic story to tell given this art form [had] its Olympic debut this year," John McKelvey, co-founder and chief creative officer of Mirimar, told the news outlet.

The campaign also featured a website, full-page Sunday New York Times ad, and painted wallscapes and digital and static signage throughout New York City, according to the story. The film's credits included Montefiore Health System Chief Marketing Officer Loreen Babcock.