Adventist Health to pay $500K for theater naming rights

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health plans to pay $100,000 over five years for the naming rights to a local amphitheater, the Sun-Gazette reported.

The Zumwalt Park Amphitheater would be named after the health system under a deal presented to the Tulare (Calif.) City Council on June 18, according to the June 20 story. Adventist Health would also provide on-site healthcare services including a defibrillator and staff at the 6,000-capacity concert and festival venue. The $12 million amphitheater is set to open in the fall.

"It's an honor to be — with your permission — to be a part of naming this," Adventist Central California Network President Jason Wells told the council, according to the news outlet. "We are deeply committed to the community of Tulare. We love the partnership; we love the relationship. This is just step one of many opportunities."

The agreement also includes the construction of an electronic billboard and "wayfinding" signs to direct visitors to the venue, the newspaper reported. The deal could take another month or two to finalize.