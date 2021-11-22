5 COVID-19 vaccine brand names, explained

COVID-19 vaccines have become a part of daily conversations in 2021, yet people rarely refer to them by their brand names. Here are explanations of the brand names chosen for five COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Nov. 22 Endpoints News report.

Comirnaty, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: The name represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity.



Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine: The first part of the name refers to the “spike” glycoprotein on the coronavirus.



Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine: Including the "evri" sound in the name is intended to communicate that the vaccine is for everyone.



Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine: The vaccine's name was designed to share a similar cadence to the drugmaker's name without an explicit association.



Vidprevtyn, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 vaccine: The first syllable of the name likely refers to COVID-19, and the second syllable is likely meant to represent disease prevention, according to the report.