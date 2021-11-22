5 COVID-19 vaccine brand names, explained

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

COVID-19 vaccines have become a part of daily conversations in 2021, yet people rarely refer to them by their brand names. Here are explanations of the brand names chosen for five COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Nov. 22 Endpoints News report.

  1. Comirnaty, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: The name represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity.

  2. Spikevax, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine: The first part of the name refers to the “spike” glycoprotein on the coronavirus.

  3. Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine: Including the "evri" sound in the name is intended to communicate that the vaccine is for everyone.

  4. Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine: The vaccine's name was designed to share a similar cadence to the drugmaker's name without an explicit association.

  5. Vidprevtyn, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline's COVID-19 vaccine: The first syllable of the name likely refers to COVID-19, and the second syllable is likely meant to represent disease prevention, according to the report.
 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars