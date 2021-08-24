How Pfizer chose Comirnaty as the name for its COVID-19 vaccine

When the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Aug. 23, it also announced it will be marketed under its brand name Comirnaty, which represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity.

The name highlights the first authorization of an mRNA vaccine, as well as the "joint global efforts that made this achievement possible with unprecedented rigor and efficiency," Pfizer said in December after the vaccine received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission.

Among other names in the running were Covuity, RnaxCovi, Kovimerna and RNXtract, according to NPR.

Moderna's vaccine will be marketed as Spikevax if it receives full FDA approval, according to the European Medicines Agency.