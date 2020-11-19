3 ways healthcare organizations are celebrating National Rural Health Day

Nov. 19 marks the tenth annual National Rural Health Day, designated to honor the healthcare professionals who serve the unique needs of the country's rural communities.

Here are three ways the National Rural Health Day is being observed:

EHR giant Cerner said it is offering virtual visits to its CommunityWorks partners at no cost through the end of 2021.



Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is honoring Raul Ayala, MD, its ambulatory medical director in California's Central Valley. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health presented him with one of its "Community Star" awards for his work to increase rural patients' access to care.



The Idaho Rural Health Association awarded six healthcare professionals with its Idaho Rural Health Hero Award for their commitment to improving care quality and access among rural communities.

More articles on digital marketing:

Experts weigh in on how to communicate to a public weary of pandemic behavioral change

2 health system chief marketing officers predict their toughest challenges in 2021

University of Toledo Medical Center campaign focuses on role as community servants

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.