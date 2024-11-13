Ochsner Health to expand acute care at home

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health plans to expand acute care at home after a successful pilot project.

The 46-hospital system launched the transitional care model in March to patients from Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans under a partnership with at-home care company myLaurel. The program has prevented 92% of initial admissions and 30-day readmissions for patients referred to acute care at home from the emergency department and observation units.

"Ochsner has a proven track record of fostering innovation and working with companies like myLaurel to deliver transformative healthcare solutions that improve outcomes, enhance patient experiences, and streamline care delivery," said Logan Davies, MD, medical director of hospital access and throughput at Ochsner Medical Center, in a Nov. 12 statement.

The program offers same- or next-day virtual visits with a physician and seven days of remote check-ins from registered nurses to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations.

Ochsner Health plans to expand the initiative to three more hospitals. The health system's venture capital arm, Ochsner Ventures, has also invested in myLaurel.