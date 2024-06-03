How a wearable is optimizing patient monitoring at Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist is using an FDA-cleared wearable to monitor tens of thousands of patients, which has led to improved patient outcomes and safety, Sarah Pletcher, MD, the system's executive medical director of strategic innovation, told Becker's.

The BioIntelliSense BioButton is being used across 2,653 non-ICU beds at Houston Methodist's eight hospitals. Given to patients upon admission, it is monitored by the hospital's centralized command center.

This device employs AI-driven analytics to detect changes in vital sign trends, allowing the monitoring team to coordinate care with bedside staff across various medical-surgical units and specialty areas, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, transplantation and maternal health.

With the BioButton, Houston Methodist has seen an increase in patient satisfaction.

"The BioButton enhances the patient experience through continuous monitoring," Dr. Pletcher said. "We have extended the intervals for bedside teams to gather vital signs. Previously, they checked routine vitals every four hours; now, we've increased this to every six and even every eight hours. This change allows patients more rest while ensuring their vitals are continuously monitored, even in the absence of staff. Patients have told us that they appreciate the additional rest this gives them."

The BioButton also supports Houston Methodist staff, according to Dr. Pletcher, allowing them to work at the top of their license.

"[Staff] now have more time to assist patients with personal needs, such as bathing or walking, which are crucial for recovery," she said. "This shift enables them to engage in more valuable patient care activities."

Additionally, the device provides staff with reassurance.

"Knowing that a device is continuously collecting data and a central team is monitoring patients gives them [staff] peace of mind," Dr. Pletcher said. "They can focus on the patient in front of them without worrying about others. Overall, the system reduces redundancy, enhances meaningful patient care, and provides additional support and reassurance to the staff."

Dr. Pletcher said Houston Methodist plans to expand the use of the BioButton to enhance patient triage with medical-grade monitoring in the emergency department.