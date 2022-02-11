Hartford HealthCare exec joins virtual physical therapy startup as CMO

Virtual musculoskeletal care platform Sword Health on Feb. 10 welcomed Vijay Yanamadala, MD, as its CMO.

A neurosurgeon, Dr. Yanamadala currently serves as systemwide medical director of spine quality and surgical optimization at Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare.

"Similar to my clinical approach, Sword meets patients where they are to provide solutions focused on strong outcomes," he said in a news release. "Offering nonsurgical alternatives and effective solutions to members can help improve their health, eliminate their musculoskeletal pain and improve their quality of life overall. I'm thrilled to join Sword and help the team to achieve a very valuable mission for the healthcare sector and for the world in general."



Sword Health was founded in 2015. In November, the company reached a $2 billion valuation.