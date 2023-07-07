Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in the digital health market, companies laid off employees and top health systems installed new digital health platforms.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Artificial intelligence-powered administrative platform Laudio landed partnerships with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine.

  2. Digital health company Junum launched a partnership with Junum to identify malnutrition within the EHR.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. Nurse staffing startup ConnectRN laid off 20 percent of its staff.

  2. Telehealth and remote monitoring company TytoCare laid off 10 percent of its workforce.

