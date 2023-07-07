Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in the digital health market, companies laid off employees and top health systems installed new digital health platforms.
Companies that had a good week:
- Artificial intelligence-powered administrative platform Laudio landed partnerships with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Omaha-based Nebraska Medicine.
- Digital health company Junum launched a partnership with Junum to identify malnutrition within the EHR.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Nurse staffing startup ConnectRN laid off 20 percent of its staff.
- Telehealth and remote monitoring company TytoCare laid off 10 percent of its workforce.