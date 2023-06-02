Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Pharmaceutical giant Bayer launched a precision medicine unit that will focus on creating digital health tools.

  2. Hyro, a conversational artificial intelligence company used by hospitals, raised $20 million.

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. BenevolentAI, an artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery company, laid off about 180 employees.

  2. The National Eating Disorder Association took its artificial intelligence chatbot offline after it was giving users harmful advice.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars