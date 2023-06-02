Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Pharmaceutical giant Bayer launched a precision medicine unit that will focus on creating digital health tools.
- Hyro, a conversational artificial intelligence company used by hospitals, raised $20 million.
Companies that had a bad week:
- BenevolentAI, an artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery company, laid off about 180 employees.
- The National Eating Disorder Association took its artificial intelligence chatbot offline after it was giving users harmful advice.