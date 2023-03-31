Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

 

  1. Florence, a healthcare enablement software company, raised $20 million in a seed funding round that saw participation from GV and Salesforce Ventures.

  2. Wellvana, a tech-focused value-based care startup, raised $84 million in a round that saw participation from Houston-based Memorial Hermann. 

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. Better Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company, laid off 35 percent of its workforce.

  2. Health tech company CoverMyMeds laid off 815 employees and closed one of its offices.

