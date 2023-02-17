Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

 

  1. Digital behavioral health giant Talkspace launched Talkspace Engage, a new portal to provide human resources teams with mental health tools.

  2. Axena Health, a digital health company focusing on women's pelvic health, raised $25 million.

  3. MDI Health, a digital medical management company, raised $20 million.



Companies that had a bad week:

 

  1. Digital healthcare staffing startup Nomad Health laid off 17 percent of its staff or 199 employees.

  2. The Department of Transportation is investigating Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink for alleged packaging and transporting of contaminated hardware.

  3. Oracle Cerner's EHR rollout at the VA Ann Arbor (Mich.) Healthcare System was delayed until late 2023 or early 2024.

