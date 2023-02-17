Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

Digital behavioral health giant Talkspace launched Talkspace Engage, a new portal to provide human resources teams with mental health tools.



Axena Health, a digital health company focusing on women's pelvic health, raised $25 million.



MDI Health, a digital medical management company, raised $20 million.







Companies that had a bad week: