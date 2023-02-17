Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Digital behavioral health giant Talkspace launched Talkspace Engage, a new portal to provide human resources teams with mental health tools.
- Axena Health, a digital health company focusing on women's pelvic health, raised $25 million.
- MDI Health, a digital medical management company, raised $20 million.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Digital healthcare staffing startup Nomad Health laid off 17 percent of its staff or 199 employees.
- The Department of Transportation is investigating Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink for alleged packaging and transporting of contaminated hardware.
- Oracle Cerner's EHR rollout at the VA Ann Arbor (Mich.) Healthcare System was delayed until late 2023 or early 2024.