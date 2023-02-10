Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

 

  1. Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials, raised $20 million.

  2. KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, partnered with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

 

  1. Mindstrong Health, a digital mental health company, laid off 128 employees. 

  2. Artificial intelligence company Olive AI laid off 215 employees.

