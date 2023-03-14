Digital health startup launches GPT-based Chrome extension to help clinicians with paperwork

Noah Schwartz -

French digital health startup Nabla is getting in on the GPT craze as it launches Copilot, a GPT-3 based tool used as a Chrome extension to transcribe patient conversations with clinicians, TechCrunch reported March 14.

The tool can transcribe virtual conversations with patients and create different endpoints, such as prescriptions, follow-up appointment letters and consultation summaries. 

The early version of the tool is used by 20 digital and in-person clinics across the U.S. and France. Nabla has plans to launch an in-person consultation version of the tool in the coming weeks.

