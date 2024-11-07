CHIME, KLAS name top 2 health systems for EHR, digital experience

Two health systems have received the inaugural Synergy Award from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and KLAS Research for EHR user experience and digital health innovation.

Omaha-based Children's Nebraska and Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System got the honor Nov. 7 at the CHIME Fall Forum in San Diego.

The Synergy Award combines KLAS' Pinnacle Award winners for EHR user experience and CHIME's Digital Health Most Wired honorees at Level 9 or above.

"Recipients of this award are at the forefront of healthcare technology, setting a new standard for both clinical efficiency and patient care through seamless integration and innovative solutions," CHIME and KLAS said in a press release shared with Becker's.