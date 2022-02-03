9 questions large systems should ask about digital health tools

Listen
There are nine key questions large health systems should be asking about their deployment of digital health tools, according to a paper published Jan. 27 in NPJ Digital Medicine.
The paper was written by leaders from Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. Here are the questions they proposed:
- What is the optimal product selection approach?
- Is there a clear demonstration of return on investment?
- Is there a clear demonstration of clinical value?
- What data assets are required for product functionality?
- Is there an internal champion?
- Are there executive sponsors?
- Does the tool align with institutional priorities?
- What resources are required for implementation?
- Does the tool have a long-term operational home?
Read the full paper here.