9 questions large systems should ask about digital health tools

There are nine key questions large health systems should be asking about their deployment of digital health tools, according to a paper published Jan. 27 in NPJ Digital Medicine.

The paper was written by leaders from Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. Here are the questions they proposed:

What is the optimal product selection approach?



Is there a clear demonstration of return on investment?



Is there a clear demonstration of clinical value?



What data assets are required for product functionality?



Is there an internal champion?



Are there executive sponsors?



Does the tool align with institutional priorities?



What resources are required for implementation?



Does the tool have a long-term operational home?



Read the full paper here.