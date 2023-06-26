5 celebrity digital health investors

From CEOs to professional athletes, celebrity investors are getting heavily involved in the post-COVID-19 digital health market.
Here are five celebrity digital health investors:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger joined in a $20 million investment round in augmented reality medtech company Medivis.
- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant also participated in the Medivis investment round.
- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff joined in a $90 million investment round for predictive cancer test company Artera.
- Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek launched the healthcare screening company Neko Health.
- Tennis star Serena Williams' venture fund invested in Teal Health, a women's health platform focused on cervical cancer.