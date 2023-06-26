5 celebrity digital health investors

Noah Schwartz

From CEOs to professional athletes, celebrity investors are getting heavily involved in the post-COVID-19 digital health market.

Here are five celebrity digital health investors:

 

  1. Disney CEO Bob Iger joined in a $20 million investment round in augmented reality medtech company Medivis.

  2. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant also participated in the Medivis investment round.

  3. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff joined in a $90 million investment round for predictive cancer test company Artera.

  4. Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek launched the healthcare screening company Neko Health.

  5. Tennis star Serena Williams' venture fund invested in Teal Health, a women's health platform focused on cervical cancer.

