Despite a mixed year for venture capital investment in healthcare, three digital health companies became "unicorns" in 2024.

Here are the healthcare-related startups that reached a valuation of $1 billion or more in 2024, according to a December TechCrunch story:

1. Grow Therapy (therapist finder): $1.4 billion

2. Blink Health (online pharmacy): $1.28 billion

3. Flo Health (fertility tracker): $1 billion-plus