25 active early-stage digital health investors

Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care.

Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.

1. Rock Health

2. 7wire Ventures

3. Healthy Ventures

4. Out of Pocket Health

5. Virtue VC

6. Flare Capital Partners

7. Lerer Hippeau

8. RH Capital

9. Vive Collective

10. Looking Glass Capital

11. a16z

12. OCA Ventures

13. Susa Ventures

14. Greycroft Ventures

15. Menlo Ventures

16. Define Ventures

17. General Catalyst

18. Town Hall Ventures

19. Lux

20. Overwater Ventures

21. Maveron

22. USV

23. Twelve Below

24. Initialized Capital

25. Footwork VC