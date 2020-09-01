What White House's COVID-19 task force data reports reveal: 4 insights

The House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus has published internal White House coronavirus data reports, previously kept private.



Four details:



1. The eight weeks of published internal White House coronavirus reports from June 23 to Aug. 9, prepared by the coronavirus task force, include data on confirmed cases, testing and resident mobility by state. The data is also broken down by county within states to help with local policy.



2. The reports, made public on Aug. 31, had been sent to governors privately along with recommendations from the task force. The recommendations were often contradictory to statements made by President Donald Trump about the severity of the coronavirus, according to CNBC.



3. While the reports were issued to governors, the subcommittee said several states, including Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma, didn't take the task force's advice to mandate masks and close bars.



4. A White House spokesperson told CNBC that the report was "partisan" and said President Trump and his administration ask Americans to follow CDC recommendations and best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.



