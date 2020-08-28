California county hires HIPAA expert to consult on COVID-19 death data release

Kern County in California is bringing on a HIPAA expert to consult on COVID-19 data release, according to a report from a local CBS affiliate.



Four details:



1. The county's Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county has released data "by the book" so far. Hiring a HIPAA expert will ensure the county continues to follow HIPAA regulations in releasing information about COVID-19 deaths, he said.



2. There have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in Kern County, and officials there plan to make more data about those deaths public without exposing patient identities.



3. The county contracted with a HIPAA statistician on Aug. 26 to analyze COVID-19 death data and advise on what to release.



4. Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine said the county hopes to release demographic information, including age, ethnicity and location. Surrounding counties already release some of this information.



