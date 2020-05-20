UVA Health launches online COVID-19 patient data collection project

Charlottesville, Va.-based Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia has created an online tool to collect and pool self-reported COVID-19 data from residents.

The project, called "COVID and the Commonwealth: An iTHRIV Health Status Registry," seeks to gather data from people who are healthy or recovering in their homes. The data will concern demographic identifiers, questions about stress and job loss, and specific inquiries about health.

The voluntary registry relies on Virginia residents to self-report and gives them the opportunity to revise their responses if their health status changes. Researchers at iTHRIV have said they will treat this patient data as highly sensitive and store it securely in UVA Health's registry.

More articles on data analytics:

