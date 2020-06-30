Tennessee's COVID-19 reporting system shuts down for 9 hours due to high volumes of data

The Tennessee health department's COVID-19 daily reporting system experienced downtime on June 28 due to an unplanned shutdown, Times News reports.

"An unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system," which tracks COVID-19 testing and case/death counts, occurred at 3 a.m. on June 28, the Tennessee Department of Health told the publication. State and health department IT teams were able to restart the system by noon on June 28.

The shutdown was the result of a system failure in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System, which is used by Tennessee and numerous other states to manage disease data and send it to the CDC. Tennessee's system became overwhelmed due to the high volumes of COVID-19 and other disease data it has received.

The Tennessee health department said it is working with the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System vendor to fix issues with the system.

More articles on data analytics:

How Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center predicted COVID-19 surges 5 days before national models

Arizona health department fails to report new COVID-19 case data amid surge due to lab delay

Texas Medical Center hit 100% ICU bed occupancy, then didn't report data for 3 days

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.