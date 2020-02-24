SUNY to spearhead genetic research of 1M people for Alzheimer's disease treatments

State University of New York in Albany will establish a research consortium that aims to develop new treatments for Alzheimer's disease based on a genetic map of 1 million people with the disease, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a 30-day amendment to the state's fiscal year 2021 executive budget to launch the SUNY Curing Alzheimer's Health Consortium within the State University of New York. SUNY, in collaboration with the Empire State Development's Life Sciences Initiative, will issue a request for proposals for private providers to partner with the SUNY system and other nonprofit and private hospitals and educational institutions to map the genetics of one million Alzheimer's patients over five years.

As phase one of the initiative, the Empire State Development Life Science Initiative will provide $20 million to the consortium to identify and recruit 200,000 people for genetic testing. Organizations awarded the request for proposals will partner with SUNY's systems, including SUNY Upstate Medical and SUNY Downstate Medical as well as other medical centers and hospitals.

Once the genetics map is completed, the consortium will make the resulting database freely available to support Alzheimer's disease research.

More articles on data analytics:

Health Catalyst acquires quality-tracking software company

HBR: Relying on data will improve decision-making — 10 steps to foster a data-driven culture

HBR: The 7 jobs of the chief data officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.