San Antonio removes 619 COVID-19 cases from dashboard, many due to duplication: 4 details

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District removed hundreds of COVID-19 cases from its data dashboard after finding duplications and out-of-county cases among the official count, according to a report from the local ABC affiliate KSAT.



Four things to know:



1. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, the district removed 619 cases from the running tally after cleaning up the data as it prepared to transition to a new contact tracing system on Aug. 3. The district now reports all data through the Texas Health Trace System and claims the new data is 100 percent accurate.



2. The 619 cases removed were duplicate entries, according to the report, as individuals may receive multiple tests and undergo testing at multiple locations to verify results.



3. The system also logs duplicate entries for misspelled names, contrasting birth dates or abbreviations for the addresses in some cases while the abbreviations are spelled out in others. So far, the system found about 2,500 duplicates and removed them before they became part of the official counts. However, there were some duplicates found by a data team that the computer missed.



4. Assistant City Manager and acting Metro Health Director Colleen Bridger said she does not anticipate having similar issues with the new reporting system.



More articles on data analytics:

Texas health department error attributed 225 deaths to COVID-19

Lab delays are skewing COVID-19 case rates in Hawaii, health department says

CDC director: We weren't involved in HHS' decision to change COVID-19 reporting protocol for hospitals





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.