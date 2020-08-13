North Carolina removes 200,000 COVID-19 tests from daily count after LabCorp discrepancy: 4 details

North Carolina health officials blamed LabCorp for an error that required the state to remove data from thousands of COVID-19 tests from the official count, according to a report from WRAL, a local news station.

Four things to know:



1. The North Carolina health department adjusted its official COVID-19 test counts, removing data from more than 200,000 tests. The adjustment didn't affect the number of new positive cases or the percentage of positive tests.



2. The state attributed the error to LabCorp's manual data submission dating back to April 24; the company added tests from out of state at-home kits to North Carolina lab data by mistake.



3. North Carolina health officials identified the problem last weekend and have been working with LabCorp to fix it.



4. LabCorp CEO said the issue has been fixed and doesn't affect any other states.



More articles on data analytics:

UT Austin's COVID-19 death rate projections skewed by erroneous data point

Feds got Nebraska's COVID-19 data wrong, governor says

California still struggling with COVID-19 data-reporting inaccuracies





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.