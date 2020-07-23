Missouri hospitalization data blackout will last another week

HHS says hospitalization data is available on its new COVID-19 website, but Missouri health officials said it will be a week before the state's dashboards are updated for public reporting, according to a report in the Jefferson City (Mo.) News Tribune.

The last time Missouri's COVID-19 online data dashboard updated hospitalization data was July 15, and it will have gone two weeks without reporting that data when it is able to update again.



Hospitalizations are trending up, according to Randall Williams, MD, who directs the state's Health and Senior Services Department, but he told the News Tribune that his department doesn't have exact data.

The Missouri Hospital Association said the state isn't able to access hospitalization data during the transition, and it's working on a solution, but in the meantime "situational awareness will be limited."



