Tech issue blamed for discrepancy in Oklahoma's COVID-19 case numbers: 5 notes

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a "technical data-entry issue" led to a discrepancy in reporting COVID-19 case numbers, according to an Oklahoma News 4 report.



Five details:



1. A statement from the health department said there were technical issues with data automation and case counts for the data reported July 19 and July 20. The data was reported at lower rates on both days.



2. The health department said it expects there will be "a significant bulk increase" in new cases reported when the issue is resolved. The increase, to accommodate for cases not reported in real time, makes it challenging to gain an accurate understanding of how the virus is spreading in the state.



3. This isn't the first time that the state's dashboard has experienced technical glitches that led to reporting issues. The issue also occurred on June 5 and June 18, and in both instances the issue was resolved within 24 hours.



4. The state health department is in the middle of upgrading its Public Health Investigation and Disease Detection of Oklahoma reporting system after previously depending on a system with fax machines and manual data entry.



5. On July 22, the state health department was unable to release its new daily numbers due to the technical issue.

More articles on data analytics:

HHS' COVID-19 dashboard is 'designed to be above politics and manipulation': 8 key notes

Small labs' reporting method skews Florida COVID-19 positivity rate

The predictive analytics tools hospitals are using to forecast COVID-19 case surges





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.