Los Angeles County reports incomplete COVID-19 data

Los Angeles is reporting incomplete COVID-19 data after several hospitals failed to report information, according to a Deadline report.



The electronic lab reporting system and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recorded different numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Six hospitals failed to report COVID-19 data, according to Deadline.



The county expects the number of cases and deaths to increase when the six hospitals' data is made available, according to Deadline. Without real time information means that the day that data is reported will have an artificially inflated number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths that should have been attributed to July 26, which is a challenge many COVID-19 dashboards face.



