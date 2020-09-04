KLAS ranks top risk adjustment and analytics solutions: Insights on Optum, Change Healthcare & more

While vendors including Optum and Change Healthcare tend to dominate the risk adjustment and analytics marketplace, some healthcare organizations have started turning to other options to meet their data reporting and risk-based contract needs, according to KLAS Research.

For its Risk Adjustment and Analytics 2020 report released Sept. 3, KLAS analyzed customer satisfaction with their data analytics vendors based on the company's client lists and market perception data.

Of the vendors analyzed in the report, Advantasure, Health Fidelity and MedInsight shared full client lists; Apixio, Ciox Health, Optum and SCIO Health shared partial lists; and Change Healthcare, Cotiviti and Inovalon declined to participate so are therefore measured through market perception data only.

Here's how healthcare customers rated overall satisfaction with their respective data analytics vendors, based on a 100-point scale, according to KLAS:

Apixio: 94.8

SCIO Health Analytics: 93

Health Fidelity: 85.9

Optum: 79.6

Ciox Health: 79.1

MedInsight: 78.7

Advantasure: 67.5

Here are the overall market perceptions shared by non-customers of the vendors with the highest market share, according to KLAS:

Change Healthcare: Somewhat positive

Cotiviti: Negative

Inovalon: Somewhat negative

Optum: Positive

