Kaiser leads $85M funding round for health data cloud company 

Health outcomes and artificial intelligence technology company OM1 recently raised $85 million to expand its data cloud and clinical registries platform, the company said July 16.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente led the fundraising round, along with D1 Capital Partners and Breyer Capital. Existing investors General Catalyst and 7wire Ventures, among others, also participated.

OM1 uses standardized health information and AI to gather and synthesize clinical data registries and help users compare and predict health outcomes. The company is partnered with providers, payers, manufacturers and medical societies and specifically supports chronic disease areas such as dermatology, rheumatology, cardiology, gastroenterology and neurosciences.