Ivermectin misinformation highlights flaws in how data is used in research, experts say

Global demand for ivermectin has highlighted flaws in using non-transparent data to guide patient treatment, according to a Sept. 22 report published in Nature Medicine.

The report is authored by public health experts worldwide, including James Heathers, PhD, health IT researcher and chief scientific officer at Cipher Skin, and Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, PhD, epidemiologist and a researcher at the Australia-based University of Wollongong.

Six things to know: