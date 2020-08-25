Former Florida health official, Google working on COVID-19 dashboard for US schools: 5 details

Former Florida health department data expert Rebekah Jones is teaming up with Google and FinMango, a nonprofit organization, to develop a COVID-19 monitor to track cases emerging in schools throughout the U.S., according to a report from WPTV West Palm Beach, an NBC affiliate.

Five things to know:



1. The website, called The COVID Monitor, will track cases from kindergarten through colleges across the nation. The site will include COVID-19 data from across the web, gathering information from news stories, health departments and press releases.



2. The website also will accept anonymous tips from teachers and work to verify the information with school districts before reporting on the confirmed cases.



3. Users will be able to filter the information by state and see the number of verified students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The website also will include the number of people quarantined.



4. The website will include an interactive map of cases and a graph for the number of anonymous cases reported by each state.



5. Ms. Jones previously ran Florida's COVID-19 dashboard but was fired from the department in May. She alleges her termination occurred because she wouldn't manipulate numbers.

