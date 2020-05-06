Fitbit launches AFib heart study

Fitbit launched the Fitbit Heart Study, a virtual study testing the wearable technology's ability to identify irregular heart rhythms connected to atrial fibrillation May 6.

Fitbit uses photoplethysmography technology to track blood flow from participants' wrists and determine their heart rhythm. Participants with irregular heart rhythm will receive a notification and be offered a virtual appointment with a physician at no cost. They also may receive a free electrocardiogram patch in the mail.

The detection of heart rhythm irregularities is ideal when the body is at rest. Fitbit devices' long battery life allows users to wear the device for days, which ensures that heart rhythms are accessed when users are asleep.

The study comes after Apple launched a similar AFib detection study last February that produced lackluster results.

Read the full press release here.

