Definitive Healthcare acquires analytics startup PatientFinder

Definitive Healthcare, which provides data and intelligence to healthcare organizations, announced on Jan. 13 the acquisition of PatientFinder, a healthcare analytics software firm.

The acquisition will combine Definitive Healthcare's provider and claims data with PatientFinder's software, which uses patients' diagnosis and treatment history to match providers and life sciences companies with the most appropriate patients to utilize their products and services.

In the announcement, Definitive Healthcare CEO and Founder Jason Krantz said the acquisition is "demonstrative of our commitment to enabling client growth by integrating patient and provider insights directly into our clients' existing processes for strategic analytics, go-to-market planning and field execution."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the second in the last year for Definitive Healthcare, which acquired HIMSS Analytics' data services business in January 2019 to refine its insights regarding healthcare organizations' IT purchasing behavior.

