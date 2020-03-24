CEOs & data chiefs must partner to build a data-driven culture: 3 pillars of a successful partnership

While chief data officers are undeniably the leaders of data-focused initiatives at their organizations — especially essential amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic — they must team up with their CEOs to champion a data-driven culture, the Harvard Business Review suggests.

As the chief data officer heads up the operational side of data-driven transformation, the CEO should serve as the "visible champion" of the new, analytics-led culture.

"From boards of directors to CEOs to analytics and [artificial intelligence] leaders, everyone who believes in this focus should work to persuade others to adopt and maintain it," according to HBR. "No one should assume that software and hardware alone will lead the organization to the cultural promised land."

That buy-in will be crucial to ensuring that data and analytics are embraced and utilized across the organization, which can be achieved if the CEO and data executive implement three core culture change programs, per HBR:

Educational programs: Every level of an organization will benefit from hands-on programs and projects that clearly demonstrate the uses and benefits of using analytics to guide decision-making at each level.

Every level of an organization will benefit from hands-on programs and projects that clearly demonstrate the uses and benefits of using analytics to guide decision-making at each level. Leading by example: Just as the CEO will need to champion the data-driven culture for the entire workforce, so too should other senior managers regularly engage their teams in data-led exercises and encourage them to use data to support decisions and project proposals.

Just as the CEO will need to champion the data-driven culture for the entire workforce, so too should other senior managers regularly engage their teams in data-led exercises and encourage them to use data to support decisions and project proposals. Promotions and rewards: Finally, doling out raises and bonuses to those employees who readily embrace data and analytics processes will undoubtedly inspire their coworkers to do the same.

