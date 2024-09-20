Which cybersecurity roles are IT leaders struggling to fill?

Despite the unceasing number of cyberattacks hitting healthcare, the industry has a large cybersecurity skills gap, according to the nonprofit International Information System Security Certification Consortium.

Ninety-four percent of healthcare organizations surveyed by ISC2 reported a cybersecurity skills gap, the second-highest of any sector, with 20% reporting a "critical" gap.

Here are the skills most in need for cybersecurity teams, per the Sept. 11 report:

1. Artificial intelligence/machine learning: 34%

2. Cloud computing security: 30%

3. Zero Trust implementation; 27%

4. Digital forensics and incident response: 25%

5. Application security: 24%

Penetration testing: 24%

7. Threat intelligence analytics: 20%

Security engineering: 20%

Malware research/analysis: 20%

Governance, risk and compliance: 20%

Security operations: 20%

12. Risk assessment, analytics and management: 19%

13. Security analysis: 18%