Third hospital linked to LSU Health cyberattack

LSU Health Care Services Division recently learned that a September cyberattack affecting the Baton Rouge, La.-based health system and its partner hospital has extended to another partner hospital, according to a Jan. 29 WDSU report.

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, La., is the third organization to be affected by the security breach, which LSU HCSD first reported Nov. 20. The health system has discovered an unauthorized party accessed an employee's email account and compromised patient information on Sept. 15. LSU HCSD then disabled the compromised mailbox three days later.

On Jan. 8, LSU HCSD began notifying patients that the cyberattack had also affected its partner hospital, University Medical Center-New Orleans. Thousands of patients' information has been exposed as a result of the attack, including names, birthdates and Social Security numbers.

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center is currently reviewing the information and said it will notify patients affected as quickly as possible, according to the report.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Ransomware attack on Minnesota county health department exposes info of 8,700 patients

Montefiore fires employee for EHR snooping

Ransomware attack temporarily shuts down Georgia hospital's phone lines, computer systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.