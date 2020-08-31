Texas hospital loses box with radiology images, exposing 1,768 patients' info: 5 details

Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Medical Center reported a box containing radiology images missing from a secured storage room.

Five details:

1. The hospital discovered the missing box of discs that contained radiology images on June 18. An investigation found that patient images on the missing discs were not viewable without special software, but some of the associated documentation was.

2. Information accessible without special software includes patient names, birth dates, medical record numbers, service dates, scan types and physician names.

3. The breach includes some patients that received hip and spine images between 2005 and 2014.

4. Cook Children's reported 1,768 individuals affected by the lost information.

5. So far, the health system has received no indication that information was misused. IT did begin mailing letters to notify affected individuals on Aug. 17.

