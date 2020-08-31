Nearly 800,000 health records breached in August

In August, 13 organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 783,364 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during August. They are organized chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine): 657,392 individuals affected





Hoag Clinic (Newport Beach, Calif.): 738 individuals affected





Comanche County Hospital Authority (Lawton, Okla.): 1,112 individuals affected





St. Peter's Health Partners (Albany, N.Y.): 1,789 individuals affected





Summit Medical Associates (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 7,264 individuals affected





Dynasplint Systems (Severna Park, Md.): 102,800 individuals affected





Ashley County Medical Center (Crossett, Ark.): 772 individuals affected





The Connection (Middletown, Conn.): 3,736 individuals affected





BeneSys (Troy, Mich.): 1,070 individuals affected





The Iowa Clinic (Des Moines): 914 individuals affected





D&S Residential Holdings (Dallas): 2,102 individuals affected





Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee): 1,907 individuals affected





Cook Children's Medical Center (Fort Worth, Texas): 1,768 individuals affected

