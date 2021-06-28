St. Charles Health, Renown Health, Carle Health join cancer software breach victims; 42 health systems affected

St. Charles Health, Renown Health and Carle Health have been added to the tally of victims of a data breach of cancer treatment software Elekta. The three health systems are among 42 reported health systems struck by the attack.

Stockholm-based Elekta discovered the cyberattack April 6 and restored all of its services April 9, a company spokesperson told Becker's. Upon discovering the breach, Elekta alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and notified the affected health systems.

The breach has affected 42 health systems across the U.S., according to the Bend Bulletin. In addition to patients' breached data, some cancer centers reported halting procedures for weeks because of the incident, according to Fox61.

Here is a list of health systems that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:

St. Charles Health System (Bend, Ore.): 4,687

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.): Unknown

Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.): Unknown

Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma (Lawton): 8,000

Lifespan (Providence, R.I.): Unknown

Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.): Unknown

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health: 200+