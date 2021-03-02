National Security Agency unveils zero-trust security model guidance: 5 guidelines

The National Security Agency has released guidance on the zero-trust security model with recommendations to implement zero trust within networks. The zero-trust security model is a coordinated system strategy that assumes breaches are inevitable or have already occurred.

Five guidelines for implementing the zero-trust model:

The zero-trust system relies on network users to never trust any user, device or application and to always verify authenticity.



Users should assume that the adversary already has a presence in the network.



Apply security policies across all domains (mobile, LAN, WAN, etc.).



Embrace multi-factor authentication for users to make stealing credentials more difficult.



Incorporate zero-trust architecture incrementally in a strategic plan to avoid increased vulnerabilities during the transition.

To see the full list of guidelines, click here.

More articles on cybersecurity:

North Dakota hospital informs 1,500 patients of data breach

More than 350K health records breached in February

Hackers infiltrate Oxford University's biochemical systems, COVID-19 research

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.