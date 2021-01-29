More than 900K health records breached in January

In January, 17 organizations reported to HHS that 906,071 individuals were affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during January, ranked by the number of patients affected.





Hendrick Health System (Abilene, Texas): 640,436 individuals affected



Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.): 189,761 individuals affected



Precision Spine Care (Tyler, Texas): 20,787 individuals affected



Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) 16,089 individuals affected



Managed Health Services (Indianapolis): 11, 988 individuals affected



Louisiana State University's healthcare services division (Baton Rouge): 8,085 individuals affected



Feeling Great Sleep Medical Centers (Durham, N.C.): 5,000 individuals affected



Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.): 2,543 individuals affected



Gastroenterology Consultants (Reno, Nev.): 2,500 individuals affected



WeCare TLC (Lake Mary, Fla.): 2,340 individuals affected



Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan (Montgomery, Ala.): 1,683 individuals affected



Wisconsin Department of Health Services (Madison): 1,281 individuals affected



Desert Oasis Healthcare (Palm Springs, Calif.): 1,122 individuals affected



Froedtert Health (Milwaukee, Wis.): 760 individuals affected



Greater New Bedford Community Health Center (New Bedford, Mass.): 696 individuals affected



Dr. Katherine Rodriguez Periodontics (North Miami Beach, Fla.): 500 individuals affected



Leon Medical Centers (Doral, Fla.): 500 individuals affected

