Moffitt Cancer Center CISO to chair FCC's new hospital robocalls protection group

The Federal Communications Commission has convened a group to combat robocalls to hospitals, which can interfere with the work of clinicians and front-line staff.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai designated Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center Chief Information Security Officer Dave Summitt to chair the Hospital Robocall Protection Group, which will hold its first meeting on July 27. Senior Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for US Telecom Patrick Halley is the vice chair of the group.

The group will provide guidance to the federal government and voice service providers on combatting unlawful robocalls to hospitals. It will also advise hospitals on best practices for protecting themselves against robocalls. The group has 22 members from healthcare as well as telecommunications. Notably, the group also includes Gunnar Halley, assistant general cousel CELA-privacy and regulatory affairs for Microsoft and John Riggi, senior advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the American Hospital Association.

Representatives from AT&T, CenturyLink and AARP are also members of the group.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Seattle Children's hacking attempts doubled in March, targeting info of newborns and children who die at hospitals

Hacker infects Houston billing company systems with malware, exposes info of 274,837 patients, plan members

Microsoft sues to halt COVID-19 hackers





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.