Missouri health system caught in Forta data breach

CoxHealth, based in Springfield, Mo., may have had some of its patients' protected health information compromised due to it being caught up in the Fortra data breach, which has affected multiple health systems, KY3 reported June 21.

In January, hackers infiltrated billing company IntelliHARTx, or iTx, and its file transfer provider, Fortra, which the hospital uses. Due to this, 203,000 of CoxHealth's patients' information such as names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers may have been compromised.

The hack on Fortra, which Russian ransomware gang Clop has claimed credit for, has also affected nearly 1 million patients at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, more than 25,000 at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, and an unknown number of patients at University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center, among other health systems.

The vendor has been notifying all affected individuals.