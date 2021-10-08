Indiana hospital's EHR back online 10 days after ransomware attack: 4 details

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center has restored some computer operations on the 10th day of a cyberattack, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's Oct. 8.
Four details:
- The hospital discovered it was the victim of a cyberattack Sept. 29 and had to suspend all IT systems.
- Hospital employees have had to revert to using paper and pen to minimize disrupting hospital operations, WKKG reported Oct. 7.
- Meditech core operations, enterprise printer systems, and picture archiving and communications systems are now functional, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's Oct. 8.
- "We are making significant progress, but we can't fully anticipate the required timeframes to recover all systems, and some operations may be restored sooner than others," the spokesperson told Becker's.