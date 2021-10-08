Indiana hospital's EHR back online 10 days after ransomware attack: 4 details

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center has restored some computer operations on the 10th day of a cyberattack, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's Oct. 8.

Four details:

  1. The hospital discovered it was the victim of a cyberattack Sept. 29 and had to suspend all IT systems.

  2. Hospital employees have had to revert to using paper and pen to minimize disrupting hospital operations, WKKG reported Oct. 7.

  3. Meditech core operations, enterprise printer systems, and picture archiving and communications systems are now functional, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's Oct. 8.

  4. "We are making significant progress, but we can't fully anticipate the required timeframes to recover all systems, and some operations may be restored sooner than others," the spokesperson told Becker's.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars